Assam Police Recruitment 2023: SLPRB to recruit 253 Jail Warder posts

State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB, Assam has invited applications from candidates to apply for Jail Warder posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 253 posts in the organisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process will begin on January 28 and will end on February 11, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have H.S.L.C or equivalent degree from Govt. recognized Board or Council. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for PST & PET. The physical efficiency test will carry 40 marks. Results of the PST and PET will be locally displayed at the end of each day of Test.

Written test will consist of 100 multiple choice type questions to be answered on an OMR answer sheet. The question paper for Written Exam will be in the following languages: Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Detailed Notification Here