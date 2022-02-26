Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank Note Press BNP recruitment 2022: 81 vacancies notified, direct link here

The Bank Note Press, Dewas (MP) has invited application for 81 vacancies of Junior Technician. The application process has begun on February 26.
Bank Note Press BNP Recruitment 2022: 81 vacancies notified(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 02:03 PM IST
The Bank Note Press, Dewas (MP) has invited application for 81 vacancies of Junior Technician. The application process has begun on February 26 and the last date for the submission of online application form is March 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BNP at bnpdewas.spmcil.com

BNP recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 81 vacancies, out of which 60 posts are for Junior Technician (Ink Factory),19 vacancies are for the post Junior Technician (Printing), and 2 vacancies are for the post of Junior Technician (Electrical/ IT).

BNP recruitment age application fee: The candidates from the unreserved, OBC and EWS category have to pay 600 as application fee. For the candidates of SC/ST category the application fee is RS 200.

BNP recruitment selection process: Selection of the candidate will be done through examination which will be conducted "Online" and will be of objective type.

BNP recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of BNP at bnpdewas.spmcil.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the apply link

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents and submit hand written declaration

Pay the application fee

Keep the hardcopy of the same for future reference.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below:

