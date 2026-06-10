Bank of Baroda has extended the registration date for Apprentice recruitment process. Candidates who want to apply for 5000 Apprentice posts can find the direct link through the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Last date to apply for 5000 posts extended, check details(chrome)

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Through the recruitment drive, apprenticeship opportunities are being offered across various states and union territories.

Candidates interested in applying are required to satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions. A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university is required to have been obtained on or after February 1, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age limit has been fixed at 20 years and the maximum age limit has been prescribed as 28 years as on June 1, 2026. Age relaxation is being provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with government guidelines. It is also required that candidates be registered on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) or National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal before the application process is completed.

Selection Process

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{{^usCountry}} For the application process, registration is required to be completed on the NAPS or NATS portal. Thereafter, the online application form is required to be filled through the official Bank of Baroda recruitment website. Personal, educational, and communication details are to be entered carefully, and the required documents are to be uploaded in the prescribed format. The applicable application fee is also required to be paid through the online mode before final submission. After successful submission of the application form, a copy is advised to be downloaded and preserved for future reference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the application process, registration is required to be completed on the NAPS or NATS portal. Thereafter, the online application form is required to be filled through the official Bank of Baroda recruitment website. Personal, educational, and communication details are to be entered carefully, and the required documents are to be uploaded in the prescribed format. The applicable application fee is also required to be paid through the online mode before final submission. After successful submission of the application form, a copy is advised to be downloaded and preserved for future reference. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The selection process is proposed to be conducted through an online examination followed by document verification and a local language proficiency test. Final selection is expected to be made on the basis of performance in the prescribed stages and fulfillment of all eligibility requirements. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed information regarding vacancies, stipend, reservation provisions, important dates, and other recruitment-related instructions before applying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection process is proposed to be conducted through an online examination followed by document verification and a local language proficiency test. Final selection is expected to be made on the basis of performance in the prescribed stages and fulfillment of all eligibility requirements. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed information regarding vacancies, stipend, reservation provisions, important dates, and other recruitment-related instructions before applying. {{/usCountry}}

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Official Notice Here

Direct link to apply here

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