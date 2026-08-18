Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Local Bank Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2482 posts in the organisation.

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 2482 posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in, direct link here (Mint Photo)

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The registration process has started and will end on September 7, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/Institution. The educational qualifications must be from a college/institution/university recognised by the Government of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE.

Minimum 1 year of post-qualification experience as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank as listed in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India only.

The age limit should be between 21 to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises online test/multiple rounds of test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process, followed by Interview/s of candidates who qualify in the online test.

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{{^usCountry}} The written test will comprise 120 questions of 120 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours. The question paper will be divided into four sections- English Language, Banking Knowledge, General/ Economic Awareness, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The written test will comprise 120 questions of 120 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours. The question paper will be divided into four sections- English Language, Banking Knowledge, General/ Economic Awareness, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. {{/usCountry}}

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Psychometric Test &/or PI may be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, communication skills, clarity, problem-solving, innovativeness, efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post, etc.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers in all sections. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Application Fee

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The application fee is ₹850/- + payment gateway charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and ₹175/- + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWBD, ESM/DESM & Women. The payment should be made through online mode.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Click on careers link and a new page will open.

Click on LBO apply online link.

Register online and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification Here

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Direct link to apply here