Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for Local Bank Officers posts on September 7, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 2482 posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in (Mint Photo)

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This recruitment drive will fill up 2482 Local Bank Officers posts in the organisation.

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Candidates who wish to apply for the post should hold a graduation degree from a recognised University/Institution. The post-experience should be a minimum of 1 year of post-qualification experience as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank, as listed in the second schedule of the Reserve Bank of India, only.

The age limit for the post should be between 21 and 30 years.

Direct link to apply for LBO posts

How to apply for LBO posts

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates eligible to apply for the post can follow the steps below. Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Click on careers link and a new page will open.

Click on LBO apply online link.

Register online and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates eligible to apply for the post can follow the steps below. Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Click on careers link and a new page will open.

Click on LBO apply online link.

Register online and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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A candidate can apply for one State only and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate. In case of multiple Applications only the latest valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee/intimation charges paid for the other multiple registration (s) will stand forfeited. Candidature of the applicant will be considered only against the vacancies in the State for which he/ she has applied/ opted. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category wise.

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The application fee is ₹850/- + payment gateway charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and ₹175/- + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWBD, ESM/DESM & Women. The payment should be made through online mode.

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Know about selection criteria

The selection process comprises online test/multiple rounds of test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process, followed by Interview/s of candidates who qualify in the online test.

The written test will comprise 120 questions of 120 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours. The question paper will be divided into four sections- English Language, Banking Knowledge, General/ Economic Awareness, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.

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Psychometric Test &/or PI may be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, communication skills, clarity, problem-solving, innovativeness, efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post, etc.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers in all sections. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.