Bank of Baroda has invited applications for managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 206 posts in the organisation.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply for 206 managerial positions at bankofbaroda.bank.in, details here (Mint Photo)

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The registration process commenced on August 6 and will end on August 26, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

UPSSSC PET 2026: Registration begins at upsssc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Vacancy Details

1. Department – Digital Banking: 22 posts

2. Department – Information Security: 18 posts

3. Department - Security: 55 posts

4. Department – Enterprise Data Management Office: 19 posts

5. Department – Corporate Accounts & Taxation Planning: 20 posts

6. Department – Facility Management: 88 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualifications and age limits can be checked by candidates in the Detailed Notification here.

ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 for Inter and Final courses out at icmai.in, direct link & toppers list here

Selection Process

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{{^usCountry}} The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, an online test, a psychometric test, or any other test deemed suitable for the further selection process, followed by Group Discussion and/or Interviews of candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, an online test, a psychometric test, or any other test deemed suitable for the further selection process, followed by Group Discussion and/or Interviews of candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problem-solving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post, etc.

The online examination will comprise 150 questions of 225 marks. The exam duration is 150 minutes. The question paper will comprise 25 questions each for Reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude and 75 questions for Professional Knowledge.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers in all sections. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Application Fee

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The application fee is ₹850/- + payment gateway charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and ₹175/- + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking / UPI, etc., by providing the information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification Here