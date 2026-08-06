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Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply for 206 managerial positions at bankofbaroda.bank.in, details here

Bank of Baroda will recruit for various managerial positions. This recruitment drive will fill up 206 posts in the organisation. Check registration dates here.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 12:17:01 IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Bank of Baroda has invited applications for managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 206 posts in the organisation.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply for 206 managerial positions at bankofbaroda.bank.in, details here (Mint Photo)
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply for 206 managerial positions at bankofbaroda.bank.in, details here (Mint Photo)

The registration process commenced on August 6 and will end on August 26, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

UPSSSC PET 2026: Registration begins at upsssc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Vacancy Details

1. Department – Digital Banking: 22 posts

2. Department – Information Security: 18 posts

3. Department - Security: 55 posts

4. Department – Enterprise Data Management Office: 19 posts

5. Department – Corporate Accounts & Taxation Planning: 20 posts

6. Department – Facility Management: 88 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualifications and age limits can be checked by candidates in the Detailed Notification here.

ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 for Inter and Final courses out at icmai.in, direct link & toppers list here

Selection Process

Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problem-solving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post, etc.

The online examination will comprise 150 questions of 225 marks. The exam duration is 150 minutes. The question paper will comprise 25 questions each for Reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude and 75 questions for Professional Knowledge.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers in all sections. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Application Fee

The application fee is 850/- + payment gateway charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 175/- + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking / UPI, etc., by providing the information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification Here

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Papri Chanda

Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.

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