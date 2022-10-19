Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank of Baroda Recruitment: 60 posts for IT professionals on offer, apply now

Published on Oct 19, 2022 09:28 PM IST

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Bank of Baroda has started accepting online applications for recruitment to various posts of IT professionals for the IT department on fixed term engagement on contractual basis.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Interested candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website bankofbaroda.in(Reuters file photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: The Bank of Baroda has started accepting online applications for recruitment to various posts of IT professionals for the IT department on fixed term engagement on contractual basis. Interested candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website bankofbaroda.in

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 9, 2022.

The BOB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 60 vacancies for 10 different posts.

To be eligible, candidates should have passed B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.

The application fees and Intimation Charges is Rs. 600 for General/EWS/OBC category candidates and the fee is Rs. 100 for SC/ ST/PWD/Women category candidates.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

For other information- eligibility criteria, age limit etc. Click here.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in

Click on “Current Opportunities”

Click on “Apply Now” link for the desired post

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save the form for future purposes

