Bank of India has released the Bank of India Credit Officer Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the online examination for recruitment of Credit Officers in the GBO stream can download the hall ticket through the official website of BOI at bankofindia.bank.in.

Bank of India Credit Officer Admit Card 2026 released at bankofindia.bank.in, download link here

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The written examination will be held on August 16, 2026. The exam will comprise 125 questions of 125 marks. The exam will comprise 25 questions of the English Language and 100 questions of professional knowledge relevant to the post. The exam duration is 2 hours.

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The minimum qualifying marks in the English Language Test and the Professional Knowledge Test will be 35% for General/EWS candidates. It is mandatory to secure minimum qualifying marks in each test. Candidates belonging to the Category SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD, filling in for vacancies reserved for the relevant category, will be entitled to a relaxation of 5% marks in relation to that stipulated for General/ EWS category candidates.

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{{^usCountry}} The merit list of candidates, based on the marks obtained in the online examination (Professional Knowledge Test), will be prepared in descending order for the respective categories, i.e., SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The merit list of candidates, based on the marks obtained in the online examination (Professional Knowledge Test), will be prepared in descending order for the respective categories, i.e., SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN. {{/usCountry}}

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Direct link to download Bank of India Credit Officer Admit Card 2026

Bank of India Credit Officer Admit Card 2026: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BOI at bankofindia.bank.in.

2. Click on careers link and again click on call letter option.

3. A new page will open.

4. Click on Bank of India Credit Officer Admit Card 2026 link available to new page opened.

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5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Your hall ticket will be displayed.

7. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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This recruitment drive will fill up 779 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BOI.