BARC recruitment 2023:Apply for Technical Officer and other posts from April 24 at barc.gov.in

Department of Atomic Energy Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has invited applications for filling up various Posts of Constituent Units of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) through the Direct Recruitment / Training Scheme. The applictaion process will commence on22 April 24 and the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is May 22. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at barc.gov.in.

BARC recruitment 2023:Apply for Technical Officer and other posts from April 24

BARC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 212 vacancies under direct recruitment and 4162 under Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee).

Direct Recruitment Technical Officer/C 181 Scientific Assistant/B 7 Technician/B 24

Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee) Category I 1216 Category II 2946

BARC recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹500 for the Technical Officer/C post , ₹150 for Scientific Assistant/B, and ₹100 for Technician/B.

For Stipendiary Trainee Category I the applictaion fee is ₹150 and for Category II the applictaion fee is ₹100.

BARC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at barc.gov.in from April 24.

