BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 110 Paramedical, other vacancies in Delhi NCR
Candidates can apply on becil.com. The application deadline is November 23.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limiter (BECIL) has invited online applications for filling up 110 paramedical and other vacancies at a central government hospital in Delhi-NCR. Candidates can apply for it in the careers section of the website becil.com. The application deadline is November 23.
Vacancy details:
Jr. Physiotherapist: 1 vacancy
Educational Qualification:
1. Inter(Science)
2. Degree in Physiotherapy
Salary: ₹25,000 per month
MTS: 18 vacancies
Qualification: Matriculation from a recognized board/institution.
Experience: -Preference will be given experienced candidates. Fresher can also be considered.
Salary: ₹18,486 per month
DEO: 28 vacancies
Essential qualification & experience:
1. Minimum Class 12th passed
2. Well conversant with computer packages: Windows Word, Excel course of DOEACC or equivalent from any government or recognized private institute. Good working knowledge of computer and internet/E-mail is required.
3. Typing speed of more than 35 words per minutes in English is also required.
Salary: ₹22,516 per month
Technologist (OT): 8 vacancies
Educational qualification:
i) BSc (Anesthesia & Operation Theatre Technologist) or
ii) BSc OT Technologist /BSc Anesthesia Technology from a recognized University/Institute.
Salary: ₹22,516 per month
PCM: 1 vacancy
Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences with full time Post Graduate qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a recognized University.
Experience: At least one year experience in a hospital.
Age Limit: Not more than 40 years old on the date of joining.
Salary: ₹30,000 per month
EMT: 36 vacancies
Qualification:
1. EMT-Basic/EMT-Advanced certification from institutes approved by Health Sector Skill Council under the National Skill Development Programme or
2. Pre-Hospital Trauma Technician qualification from institutes approved by the Directorate General of Health Services.
Salary: ₹22,516 per month
Driver: 4 vacancies.
Qualification:
1. Class 10 pass
2. Valid Driving License for driving heavy vehicles.
3. Knowledge of motor mechanism.
4. Work experience of 3 years
Salary: Rs.22,516 per month
MLT: 8 vacancies
Qualification:
Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Technologists / Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology / Biotechnology) with two year of experience in the relevant field.
Salary: ₹24,440 per month
PCC: 3 vacancies
Qualification & experience: Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s degree in any field
Experience: At least one year experience in a hospital.
Age limit: Not more than 35 years on the date of joining.
Salary: ₹24,440 per month
Radiographer: 2 vacancies
Qualification:
BSc Hons in Radiography or BSc in Radiography in a three years course
Salary: Rs.25,000 per month
Lab Attendant: 1 vacancy
Qualification: Class 12th pass (Science) with 2 years’ experience of lab as a Lab Attendant.
Salary: ₹22,516 per month
For notification, click here.