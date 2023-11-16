Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 110 Paramedical, other vacancies in Delhi NCR

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 110 Paramedical, other vacancies in Delhi NCR

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 16, 2023 07:43 AM IST

Candidates can apply on becil.com. The application deadline is November 23.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limiter (BECIL) has invited online applications for filling up 110 paramedical and other vacancies at a central government hospital in Delhi-NCR. Candidates can apply for it in the careers section of the website becil.com. The application deadline is November 23.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for Paramedical, other vacancies in Delhi NCR(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Vacancy details:

Jr. Physiotherapist: 1 vacancy

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Educational Qualification:

1. Inter(Science)

2. Degree in Physiotherapy

Salary: 25,000 per month

MTS: 18 vacancies

Qualification: Matriculation from a recognized board/institution.

Experience: -Preference will be given experienced candidates. Fresher can also be considered.

Salary: 18,486 per month

DEO: 28 vacancies

Essential qualification & experience:

1. Minimum Class 12th passed

2. Well conversant with computer packages: Windows Word, Excel course of DOEACC or equivalent from any government or recognized private institute. Good working knowledge of computer and internet/E-mail is required.

3. Typing speed of more than 35 words per minutes in English is also required.

Salary: 22,516 per month

Technologist (OT): 8 vacancies

Educational qualification:

i) BSc (Anesthesia & Operation Theatre Technologist) or

ii) BSc OT Technologist /BSc Anesthesia Technology from a recognized University/Institute.

Salary: 22,516 per month

PCM: 1 vacancy

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences with full time Post Graduate qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a recognized University.

Experience: At least one year experience in a hospital.

Age Limit: Not more than 40 years old on the date of joining.

Salary: 30,000 per month

EMT: 36 vacancies

Qualification:

1. EMT-Basic/EMT-Advanced certification from institutes approved by Health Sector Skill Council under the National Skill Development Programme or

2. Pre-Hospital Trauma Technician qualification from institutes approved by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Salary: 22,516 per month

Driver: 4 vacancies.

Qualification:

1. Class 10 pass

2. Valid Driving License for driving heavy vehicles.

3. Knowledge of motor mechanism.

4. Work experience of 3 years

Salary: Rs.22,516 per month

MLT: 8 vacancies

Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Technologists / Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology / Biotechnology) with two year of experience in the relevant field.

Salary: 24,440 per month

PCC: 3 vacancies

Qualification & experience: Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s degree in any field

Experience: At least one year experience in a hospital.

Age limit: Not more than 35 years on the date of joining.

Salary: 24,440 per month

Radiographer: 2 vacancies

Qualification:

BSc Hons in Radiography or BSc in Radiography in a three years course

Salary: Rs.25,000 per month

Lab Attendant: 1 vacancy

Qualification: Class 12th pass (Science) with 2 years’ experience of lab as a Lab Attendant.

Salary: 22,516 per month

For notification, click here.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
becil recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP