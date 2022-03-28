BEL recruitment 2021: Apply for 63 vacancies of Project Engineer and other posts

Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for the post of Project engineer and Trainee engineer for its Ghaziabad Unit. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is April 6. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in.

BEL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment dive will fill up 63 vacancies out of which 26 vacancies are for the post of Trainee Engineer – I and 37 vacancies are for the post of Project Engineer – I.

BEL recruitment 2022 age Limit: The candidates age should not be more than 28 years for the post of Trainee engineer and 32 for the post of Project engineer.

BEL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹150 for the post of Trainee engineer while the application fee is ₹400 Project engineer.

Direct link to apply

BEL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of BEL at www.bel-india.in

On the homepage, click career tab

Read on the notification

Click on the apply link given in the notification

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below: