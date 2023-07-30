BHU Recruitment 2023: July 31 is last date to apply for 307 faculty posts, apply at bhu.ac.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the online application window for teaching posts at several of the university's affiliate institutions tomorrow, July 31. The official website, bhu.ac.in, is where applicants can submit their applications.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 307 teaching positions in total, of which 85 vacancies are for the post of Professors, 133 vacancies are for the post of Associate professors, and 89 vacancies are for the post of Assistant professors.

Candidates from the general category, EWS, and OBC are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹1000, while candidates from the SC, ST, PwBD, women, and transgender categories are not required to pay an application fee.

BHU recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at bhu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments’ tab

Next, click on Rolling Advt. No. 01-13/2023-2024 (Teaching posts) for different Institutes/Faculties

Register and proceed with the applictaions

Now select post, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee

Download the submitted form and take a printout for future reference