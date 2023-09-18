News / Education / Employment News / Bihar ITI Trade Instructor detailed notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in, apply from September 19

Bihar ITI Trade Instructor detailed notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in, apply from September 19

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 18, 2023 10:28 AM IST

A total of 1279 vacancies of ITI Trade Instructor will be filled in this recruitment drive.

Bihar Technical Service Commission is going to issue the detailed notification for recruitment of Trade Instructors at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) today, September 18. The online application process for these vacancies will begin tomorrow on btsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar BTSC ITI Trade Instructor detailed notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Here is the direct link for short advertisement

How to apply for Bihar ITI Trade Instructor recruitment 2023

  1. Go to the official website of BTSC at btsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, find and open the detailed advertisement for the post of Trade Instructor of the various post of Degree/Diploma.
  3. Read the instructions and then proceed to the registration page.
  4. Enter the required information and submit. Your login credentials will be generated.
  5. Now, login and fill the application form.
  6. Upload required documents and make payment of the application fee.
  7. Submit and take a printout of the confirmation page.

Sign out