Bihar Police BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Application for 64 posts begins tomorrow at bpssc.bih.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 02, 2023 02:16 PM IST

BPSSC will recruit candidates for Sub Inspector posts. The registration for 64 posts begins on November 4, 2023 onwards.

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission, BPSSC has invited applications for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 64 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on November 4 and will end on December 4, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Sub Inspector Prohibition: 63 posts
  • Police Sub Inspector Vigilance: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed graduation degree from a recognized college of university. The age limit should be between 20 to 37 years of age and for women candidates between 20 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written prelims examination followed by main exam. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims and main exam will have to appear for PST/PET. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the written exam result.

Application Fees

The application fees is 700/- for all candidates and 400/- for SC, ST, Women candidates of Bihar. The fees should be paid through net banking, credit card or debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSSC.

