BIS Young Professionals Recruitment 2022: Apply for 46 posts in bis.gov.in

Bureau of Indian Standards, BIS has invited applications from candidates to apply for Young Professional posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Young Professional posts through the official site of BIS on bis.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The closing date for applying will be 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar. This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details

Standardization Department: 4 Posts

Research Analysis: 20 Posts

Management System Certification Department (MSCD): 22 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted in the light of their qualifications, experience and other detailed provided in the application form. Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc.

Other Details

No fees are required to be paid by the applicant. The Young Professional shall follow the normal office working hours as prescribed (i.e. 9.00AM to 5.30PM). For more related details candidates can check the official site of BIS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}