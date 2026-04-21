Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026 for peon posts released at bhc.gov.in, direct link to download here
Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026 has been released for peon posts. The direct link to download the admit card is given here.
Bombay High Court has released the Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026 for peon posts. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of Bombay High Court at bhc.gov.in.
The screening test will be held for all provisionally eligible candidates for the posts of Clerk, Staff-Car-Driver and Peon/Hamal/Farash on April 24, 2026.
Direct link to download Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026
Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026: How to download
To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of Bombay High Court at bhc.gov.in.
2. Click on Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
5. Check the admit card and download it.{{/usCountry}}
5. Check the admit card and download it.{{/usCountry}}
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.{{/usCountry}}
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.{{/usCountry}}
For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bombay High Court.{{/usCountry}}
For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bombay High Court.{{/usCountry}}
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Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News