Botanical Survey of India to recruit 33 JRFs, see details

Botanical Survey of India under the Ministry of Environment and Forests has invited applications from eligible candidates for 33 Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions.

Interested candidates can register and submit their online application through the link given at the website www.bsijrfrecruitment.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Places of work for the selected fellows will be BSI regional offices/centres located at Itanagar, Shillong, Gangtok, Howrah, Kolkata, Allahabad, Noida, Dehradun, Jodhpur, Pune, Hyderabad, Port Blair, Coimbatore, and Solan.

The amount of fellowship is ₹31,000 for the first two years and ₹35,000 third year onwards. in addition, house rent allowance will be given as per rules.

“The Junior Research Fellows will be appointed initially for 2 years and, after assessment of the work done in first two years and if found suitable, may be appointed for another 1 year as Senior Research Fellows or may be terminated if work not found satisfactory. SRF is extendable for 2 more years depending upon satisfactory performance of the work allotted,” an official statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the time of submitting the application the applicant should possess a minimum 55% marks in master’s degree in Botany awarded by a UGC recognized university.

MSc degree in Plant Taxonomy or Plant-systematics of any group of plants & with working knowledge in computer are desirable. Person with good analytical ability and competent in technical writing skills will be given preference.

NET (CSIR-JRF) qualified candidates are exempted from writing the selection test; but they have to fill the form online with choice of regional centres and if selected need to appear for an interview.

The upper age limit for applying for the award of JRF is 28 years as on last date of receipt of the application form, which is relaxed up to 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes/ Physically Handicapped and female applicants whereas 3 years in case of OBCs (Non-creamy layer candidates).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination fee is ₹400 ( ₹200 for OBC applicants, ₹100 for SC/ST/PH applicants).

For more details, read the notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON