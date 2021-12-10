Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download
employment news

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 will release today, December 10, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.
BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download
Published on Dec 10, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission will release BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 on December 10, 2021. The prelims admit card for SI and Sergeant will be available to candidates from 11 am onwards. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The preliminary written test for the mentioned posts is scheduled to be held on December 12, 2021 in two shifts. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 link available on the website.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1998 posts of Police Sub-Inspector and 215 posts of sergeant. Candidates will have to carry vaccination certificate at the exam hall to appear for the exam. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar police admit card.
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP