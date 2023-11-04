BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 64 Sub-Inspector posts at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission, BPSSC has begun the application process for Sub Inspector posts on November 4. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 4. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC begins application process for Sub Inspector posts, deadline Dec 4

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 64 vacancies of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 vacancy is for the post of Police Sub-Inspector Vigilance.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023 age limit: For men of the unreserved category the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 37 years. For women of the unreserved category, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 40 years.

For the backward class, extremely backward class, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe the minimum age is 20 years and maximum age is 42 years.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fees for general candidates are ₹700, while the fees for women, SC, and ST candidates are ₹400.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.