BRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 302 MTS posts on bro.gov.in

BRO will recruit candidates for MTS posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BRO on bro.gov.in.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Border Roads Organisation, BRO has invited applications from candidates to apply for MTS posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BRO on bro.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 302 posts of Multi Tasking Staff in the organisation. 

The last date to apply for the posts is mentioned in the Detailed Notification available on the official website, says employment news. However, the notification is still not available on the website. Read below for vacancy details and other information. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Multi Skilled Worker (Mason): 147 Posts
  • Multi Skilled Worker (Nursing Assistant): 155 Posts

Other Details

Pay DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances are payable as per Govt of India rules in force. Candidates can check the official website for more related details. The detailed notification is still not available. 

