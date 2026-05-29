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BRO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 899 Electrician and other posts at bro.gov.in, details here

BRO will recruit for Electrician and other posts. The application process is ongoing at bro.gov.in. Candidates can apply for 899 posts. 

Updated on: May 29, 2026 11:58 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Border Roads Organisation has invited applications for Electrician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BRO at bro.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 899 posts in the organisation.

BRO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 899 Electrician and other posts at bro.gov.in, details here

The registration process has started and will close on July 4, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification can be checked by interested candidates on the official website of BRO at bro.gov.in.

The age limit to apply for the post should be between 18 to 27 years as on June 1, 2026.

Application Fee

The application fee for General candidates and EWS including Ex-servicemen and Ex-Agniveers and Other Backward Class candidates is 50/-. Candidates must pay the application fee, directly through online URL link available on the Detailed Notification in favors of Commandant, GREF Centre, Pune- 411015. No other mode of payment will be accepted.

Selection Process

All candidates will undergo recruitment process comprising of written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test (TT) and Primary Medical Examination (PME). The PET and TT are qualifying in nature. The final merit will be derived based on the marks in the written exam subject to candidate qualifying the PET and TT and clearing PME. There is no weightage of marks of the PET and TT towards final selection of candidates. Passing of PET and TT and clearing PME is mandatory for final selection for all the trades/posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BRO.

 
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