BSF Recruitment 2021: Walk-in-interview for 89 specialist doctor and GDMO posts

Border Security Force (BSF) has invited eligible candidates to participate in walk-in-interview for the posts of Specialist Doctors and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in their composite hospital/BSF hospital on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in interview for the posts of Specialist Doctors and GDMO from June 21 to June 30.

The notification for these posts is available on the official website of BSF.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies, out of which 27 are for specialist Doctors and 62 for GDMO.

Period of Contract

Initial contractual appointment will be for three years which may be extended for further two years on year to year basis subject to the maximum age cap of 70 years.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who want to appear for the posts of Specialist Doctors should have a post-Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned Speciality. One and half years experience for Post Graduate Degree holder & 2 and half Years experience for Diploma holder in the concerned specialty after obtaining the Post Graduate Degree/Diploma or equivalent.

Candidates who want to appear for GDMO posts should have an MBBS degree and should have completed their compulsory rotating internship.

Monthly remuneration :

Specialist doctor: ₹85,000 per month

GDMO: ₹75,000 per month

For venue, timing, age limit and other important details candidates should check the official website of BSF.

Note: The advertisement will be valid for one year from its date of publication. Eligible candidates can submit their candidature any time to concerned BSF Composite Hospital and walk-in-interview will be arranged subject to vacancy.