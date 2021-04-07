Home / Education / Employment News / BTSC Recruitment: Apply for 584 vacancies for fisheries officers and other posts
employment news

BTSC Recruitment: Apply for 584 vacancies for fisheries officers and other posts

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has issued recruitment notification for 136 posts of Fisheries Extension Officer, 212 positions of Fisheries Development Officer, and 236 posts of Ophthalmic Assistants.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:32 PM IST
BTSC Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official websites of BTSC - btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in - till May 5, 2021.(File photo)

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has issued recruitment notification for 136 posts of Fisheries Extension Officer, 212 positions of Fisheries Development Officer, and 236 posts of Ophthalmic Assistants. As the process of application has already begun, interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official websites of BTSC - btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in - till May 5, 2021.

As per the notification, candidates, who will apply for the post of Fisheries Development Officer, should have a BSc Degree in Industrial Fisheries (Honours) or a degree in Aquaculture. For the position of Fisheries Extension Officer, the candidate must have a bachelor degree in Fisheries. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. As far as the position of Ophthalmic Assistant is concerned, the candidates should have a B.Sc or M.Sc degree in relevant discipline from a recognised University.

Candidates will have to visit btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in to get detailed information about the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. The online application for BTSC Recruitment 2021, which commenced on April 6, 2021, would end on May 5, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 35 Executive & Specialist posts, details here

'Change in thought process, social norms key for gender diversity at workplace'

UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1515 Group C Civilian posts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
btsc btsc bihar recruitment
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP