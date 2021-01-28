CAG recruitment 2021: 10,811 vacancies of auditors and accountants on offer

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has invited applications for the recruitment of auditors and accountants.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before February 19, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10,811 vacancies, out of which, 6409 vacancies are for auditors, and 4402 for accountants.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University. "Language proficiency for the language specified, and at the level as prescribed and to be tested, for the State in which the vacancies exist and recruitment is to take place, in the office of State Accountants General," reads the official notification.

Age limit:

The candidate’s age limit is between 18 to 27 years.

How to apply for CAG recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website at cag.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the ‘Employee Corner’ and click on "Opening"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Fill in the requisite information

Upload the documents as required and send the hard copy to Shri VS Venkatanathan, Asstt. C&AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi – 110124.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: