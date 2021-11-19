Central Bank of India Officer Recruitment 2021: Registration process begins on Nov 23

Central Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officer posts in Specialist Category. Candidates who are interested for the posts can apply through the official site of Central Bank of India on centralbankofindia.co.in. The registration process will begin on November 23 and will end on December 17, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 115 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application November 23, 2021 Closing date of application December 17, 2021 Downloading of call letters for test January 11, 2022 Tentative date of online examination January 22, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be through online written test and personal interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called for Test or Interview. The written exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam time duration is for 60 minutes. The test will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹175 + GST for Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe candidates and ₹850/- for all other candidates.