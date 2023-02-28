Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 147 Managerial posts

Central Bank of India has invited applications from candidates for various managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

The registration process has started on February 28 and will end on March 15, 2023. The examination will be conducted in March/April 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 147 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

CM - IT (Technical): 13 posts

SM - IT (Technical): 36 posts

Man - IT (Technical): 75 posts

AM - IT (Technical): 12 posts

CM (Functional): 5 posts

SM (Functional): 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of on-line written test and/or coding test and /or personal interview and/or any other mode which Bank may decide. Shortlisted candidates will be subsequently called for interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview.

Application Fees

The application fees for all other candidates is ₹1000+ 18% GST. Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

