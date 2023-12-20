Central Bank of India Safai Karmachari Recruitment 2023: Apply for 484 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India has invited applications for Safai Karmachari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 484 posts in the organization. Central Bank of India Safai Karmachari Recruitment 2023: Apply for 484 posts

The registration process will open today, December 20 and will end on January 9, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Gujarat: 76 posts

Madhya Pradesh: 24 posts

Chhattisgarh: 14 posts

Delhi: 21 posts

Rajasthan: 55 posts

Odisha: 2 posts

Uttar Pradesh: 78 posts

Maharashtra: 118 posts

Bihar: 76 posts

Jharkhand: 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum educational qualification shall 10th standard pass /SSC pass or its equivalent examination pass. The age of the candidate should have been between 18 to 26 years (relaxable in eligible categories as per rules) when they were initially engaged as temporary/casual worker.

Selection Process

Selection will be through an Online examination (conducted by IBPS) and Local language test (by Bank) strictly on merit. Candidates who qualify the written examination will have to appear for local language test/examination.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question to which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹850/- for all candidates and ₹175 for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ EXSM candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website.