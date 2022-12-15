Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2422 posts at rrccr.com

Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply through the official site of RRC CR at rrccr.com. The registration process opens on December 15, 2022 and will close on January 15, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2422 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Mumbai Cluster: 1659 Posts

Bhusawal Cluster: 418 Posts

Pune Cluster: 152 Posts

Nagpur Cluster: 114 Posts

Solapur Cluster: 79 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board. Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 15-12-2022.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway. The payment can be made by using debit card / credit card / Internet Banking / SBI Challan etc. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRC.

