Home / Education / Employment News / CGPSC to recruit 641 Medical Specialist posts, registration begins on November 11
CGPSC to recruit 641 Medical Specialist posts, registration begins on November 11

CGPSC to recruit candidates for Medical Specialist posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Specialist posts in Department of Public Health and Family Welfare. Candidates who are interested in the post can apply online through the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in. The registration process will begin on November 11, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 641 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important Dates 

  • Opening date of application: November 11, 2021
  • Closing date of application: December 10, 2021
  • Error corrections in application: December 11 to December 15, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should check the complete educational qualification through the Detailed Notification given here. To apply for the post the minimum age limit should be 25 years and maximum age limit should be 35 years of age. 

Application Fees

The application fees for other candidates is 400/- and the application fees for SC/ST/OBC category candidates of Chhattisgarh state is 300/-. The payment of the application fees should be done online through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking or Challan or KIOSK. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CGPSC. 

