Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CMRL Manager Recruitment 2022: Apply for AGM, DGM, JGM, DM, AM posts
employment news

CMRL Manager Recruitment 2022: Apply for AGM, DGM, JGM, DM, AM posts

CMRL to recruit candidates for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Chennai Metro on chennaimetrorail.org on or before January 7, 2022. 
Chennai metro (File Photo / PTI)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for AGM, DGM, JGM, DM, AM posts can apply online through the official site of Chennai Metro on chennaimetrorail.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 7, 2022. 

Applications must be in response to our advertisement quoting “Employment Notification No.” and “Post applied for” in the application form. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • AGM: 1 Post
  • JGM: 2 Posts
  • DGM: 2 Posts
  • Manager: 3 Posts
  • DM/AM: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above must be a B.E / B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a Govt. recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE / UGC. The complete educational qualification and age limit can be checked on the Detailed Notification Available here. 

Selection Process

The selection methodology comprises two-stage process, interview followed by medical examination. The selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude and physical fitness.

RELATED STORIES

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The application fees is 300/- for unreserved category and 50/- for SC/ST category candidates. The payment should be made either in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of M/s Chennai Metro Rail Limited, payable at Chennai or may transfer the fees through electronic mode to the account number mentioned in the notification. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri manager
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP