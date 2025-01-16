Coal India MT Recruitment 2025: Apply for 434 Management Trainee posts at coalindia.in, direct link here

Coal India Limited has invited applications for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Coal India at coalindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 434 posts in the organisation. Coal India MT Recruitment 2025: Apply for 434 Management Trainee posts (HT File)

The registration process started on January 15 and will end on February 14, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Community Development: 20 posts

Environment: 28 posts

Finance: 103 posts

Legal: 18 posts

Marketing and Sales: 25 posts

Materials Management: 44 posts

Personnel and HR: 97 posts

Security: 31 posts

Coal Preparation: 68 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

UCO Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 250 Local Bank Officer posts at ucobank.com, direct link here

Selection Process

The selection process will be bassed on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Online Test (CBT) only. The details regarding the date of CBT will be intimated through the Admit Card for CBT. The duration of Computer Based Online Test will be for 3 hours (in one sitting) consisting of two papers (Paper-I & Paper-II) of 100 marks each. Paper-I will consist of General Knowledge/Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability and General English and Paper-II will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline related) with 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) in each paper.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1000/- plus applicable GST - ₹.180/- totaling ₹. 1180/- for GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category candidates. SC / ST / PwBD candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.