Coal India MT Recruitment 2025: Apply for 434 Management Trainee posts at coalindia.in, direct link here
Coal India will recruit for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the direct link given here.
Coal India Limited has invited applications for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Coal India at coalindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 434 posts in the organisation.
The registration process started on January 15 and will end on February 14, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
Community Development: 20 posts
Environment: 28 posts
Finance: 103 posts
Legal: 18 posts
Marketing and Sales: 25 posts
Materials Management: 44 posts
Personnel and HR: 97 posts
Security: 31 posts
Coal Preparation: 68 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process will be bassed on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Online Test (CBT) only. The details regarding the date of CBT will be intimated through the Admit Card for CBT. The duration of Computer Based Online Test will be for 3 hours (in one sitting) consisting of two papers (Paper-I & Paper-II) of 100 marks each. Paper-I will consist of General Knowledge/Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability and General English and Paper-II will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline related) with 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) in each paper.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹1000/- plus applicable GST - ₹.180/- totaling ₹. 1180/- for GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category candidates. SC / ST / PwBD candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.
Detailed Notification Here
Direct link to apply here
