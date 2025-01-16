Menu Explore
UCO Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 250 Local Bank Officer posts at ucobank.com, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 16, 2025 01:31 PM IST

UCO Bank LBO Recruitment 2025 registration begins today, January 16, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

UCO Bank has invited applications for Local Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organization.

UCO Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 250 posts, direct link here (Reuters/Photo for representation)
The registration process begins on January 16 and will close on February 5, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Gujarat: 57 posts
  • Maharashtra: 70 posts
  • Assam: 30 posts
  • Karnataka: 35 posts
  • Tripura: 13 posts
  • Sikkim: 6 posts
  • Nagaland: 5 posts
  • Meghalaya: 4 posts
  • Kerala: 15 posts
  • Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: 10 posts
  • J&K: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering for the position.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. The question paper will comprise of questions from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language and Data Analysis & Interpretation. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

Application Fee

The application fee or intimation charges is 175/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and 850/- for all others. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate. Fee/ Intimation charges once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
