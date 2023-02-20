CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: ASI, HC admit cards today on crpf.gov.in

CRPF ASI, HC Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will release ASI, Head Constable admit cards 2022 today, February 20. CRPF admit cards will be available on the recruitment portal at crpf.gov.in. CRPF admit card live updates.

CRPF HC, ASI admit cards were scheduled to be released on February 15 but as per the latest information, it has been postponed to February 20. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to download admit cards. The computer based exam of CRPF recruitment will be held from February 22 to 28 at test centres across the country.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,458 ASI and Head Constable posts. When released, the direct link to download CRPF admit cards will be mentioned here. Follow all the latest updates below.