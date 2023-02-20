Home / Education / Employment News / CRPF ASI, HC admit cards 2022 today on crpf.gov.in, here's how to download

CRPF ASI, HC admit cards 2022 today on crpf.gov.in, here's how to download

Published on Feb 20, 2023 08:41 AM IST

CRPF Admit Cards 2022: Candidates can download CRPF ASI, HC admit cards 2022 from crpf.gov.in, when released.

CRPF ASI, HC admit cards 2022 today on crpf.gov.in, here's how to download (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will issue admit cards for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts today, February 20. Candidates can download CRPF ASI, HC admit cards 2022 from crpf.gov.in, once released.

Originally, CRPF admit cards were scheduled to be released on February 15 but the release date was later postponed.

The computer-based test of this recruitment drive will be held from February 22 to 28. The admit card will mention roll number and exam centre details, among other information.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download CRPF admit card:

CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Go to the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Click on recruitment tab link available on the home page.

Open the CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 link.

Login by entering the asked credentials.

After submitting login details, the link to download your admit card will be displayed.

Download the admit card and save a copy for future reference.

The computer-based examination of CRPF recruitment will consist of one paper with 100 objective type questions to be attempted in 1.5 hours.

The selection process includes Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification and Detailed Medical Examination. For more related details, candidates can check the official we\bsite of CRPF.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
crpf admit card.
