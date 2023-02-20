Home / Education / Employment News / CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: ASI, HC admit cards today on crpf.gov.in
CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: ASI, HC admit cards today on crpf.gov.in

employment news
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 12:16 PM IST

CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Admit cards for HC and ASI posts releasing today. Direct link and other updates below.

CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: ASI, HC admit cards today on crpf.gov.in
CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: ASI, HC admit cards today on crpf.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk
CRPF ASI, HC Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will release ASI, Head Constable admit cards 2022 today, February 20. CRPF admit cards will be available on the recruitment portal at crpf.gov.in. CRPF admit card live updates.

CRPF HC, ASI admit cards were scheduled to be released on February 15 but as per the latest information, it has been postponed to February 20. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to download admit cards. The computer based exam of CRPF recruitment will be held from February 22 to 28 at test centres across the country.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,458 ASI and Head Constable posts. When released, the direct link to download CRPF admit cards will be mentioned here. Follow all the latest updates below.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 20, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    CRPF ASI, HC admit card: Exam date

    The computer based test of CRPF HC, ASI recruitment is scheduled for February 22 to 28, 2023.

  • Feb 20, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    CRPF admit card 2023: Where to check

    CRPF ASI, HCM admit cards will be released on the recruitment portal at crpf.gov.in. 

  • Feb 20, 2023 11:24 AM IST

    CRPF admit card 2023 for ASI, Head Constable posts today

    CRPF will issue admit cards for Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and Head Constable (HC) recruitment examination today, February 20, 2023. 

