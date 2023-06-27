CRPF Constable Admit Card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will issue today (June 27) admit cards of Constable (Technical and Tradesmen) for the written exam scheduled for July 4 and 5.

CRPF Constable Technical & Tradesmen Admit Card 2023 for July 4-5 exams today on rect.crpf.gov.in, direct link

As per a recent notification of CRPF, these admit cards are being released in a phased manner. For candidates whose exams are from July 1 to 3, 2023, admit cards were released on June 25.

As per the notice, those who will take the computer based test on July 4 and 5 can download their hall tickets from 10 am today. Candidates are advised to go to rect.crpf.gov.in or use the link given below to download it.

CRPF Constable admit card download link.

For aspirants whose exams are between July 6 and 12, admit cards will be out on June 29.

The ongoing recruitment drive is to fill 9,212 vacancies in the organisation. The number of male vacancies is 9,105 and 107 vacancies are for female candidates.

Candidates who qualify in the computer based test will have to appear for Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.