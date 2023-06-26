Home / Education / Employment News / CRPF Constable admit card 2023 for Tradesmen/Technical posts out on crpf.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023

CRPF Constable Admit Card 2023: Candidates who have applied for Tradesmen/Technical posts can download admit cards from crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Admit Card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released admit cards for Constable (Tradesmen/Technical) posts. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment drive can download their admit cards from crpf.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below.

As per a recent notice, CRPF will issue Constable (Tradesmen/Technical) computer based test admit cards in three phases. For candidates whose exams are from July 1 to 3, 2023, admit cards were issued on June 25.

For July 4 and 5 exams, CRPF Constable admit cards will be out on June 27 and for candidates who will appear for the computer based test between July 6 and 12, admit cards will be out on June 29.

CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) admit card 2023 download link.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,212 vacancies and both male and female candidates are eligible for these posts. The number of male vacancies is 9,105 and 107 vacancies are for female candidates.

After the written test, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
