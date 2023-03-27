Home / Education / Employment News / CRPF recruitment registration for Constable posts begins today on crpf.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 27, 2023 09:35 AM IST

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can submit their forms on crpf.gov.in. The last date is April 24.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will begin the online registration cum application process for a mega recruitment drive of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) posts today, March 27. The last date to apply for these posts on the recruitment portal of CRPF, crpf.gov.in/recruitment, is April 24.

Divided state-wise, the total number of vacancies for CRPF Constable recruitment 2023 (Technical & Tradesmen) is 9,212. Both male and female candidates can participate in this recruitment drive.

The number of male vacancies is 9,105 and 107 vacancies are for female candidates. Pay scale of these posts will be on pay level 3: 21,700 - 69,100.

To shortlist candidates, CRPF will hold a computer based test in the first stage between July 1 and 13, 2023. Admit cards will be released on June 20.

After the written test, selected candidates will have to appear for Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination rounds.

Eligibility criteria, age limit, etc are different for each post. Candidates have to read the detailed notification for more information.

The application fee of the written examination is 100 for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories. SC/ST candidates, ex-servicemen and female candidates of all categories do not need to pay any application fee.

Here's the direct link for CRPF Constable recruitment 2023 notification, registration portal.

