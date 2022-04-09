Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSB recruitment: 15 vacancies of Scientists - B on offer, details here

Central Skill Board has invited application for 15 vacancies of scientists - B in the post cocoon sector.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:15 PM IST
Central Skill Board has invited application for 15 vacancies of scientists - B in the post cocoon sector. The application process is under way and the last date for the submission of application form is till April 25. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CSB at csb.gov.in.

CSB recruitment application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the General/EWS/OBC category. For SC/ST/ PwBD/ XSM category and females the application fee is exempted.

CSB recruitment age limit: Candidates age should not be more than 35 years as on April 25.

CSB recruitment selection process: Candidates must have appeared for GATE 2022 ( Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) for admission in Masters programme conducted by IIT Kharagpur.

CSB recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of CSB at csb.gov.in

On the homepage click on the 'Job Opportunities' tab

Click on the link given to apply online

Keep your GATE- 2022 admit card handy for applying

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for the future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

