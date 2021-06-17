Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

Delhi govt invites applications for 5,000 nursing assistant vacancies

In a bid to prepare well ahead for the third wave of covid-19, Delhi govt will train 5,000 youth for Community nursing assistant's job to assist doctors and nurses in the state.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Delhi government has invited applications from interested candidates to work as community nursing assistants. Five thousand youths will be trained under this scheme.

Delhi government has invited applications from interested candidates to work as community nursing assistant. Selected candidates will be trained in initial treatment skills like measuring oxygen level, putting mask properly, giving vaccines to Covid patients and home care.

As per the announcement made by the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Office, the online registration to select these 5000 youths for training purpose will begin on June 17. Candidates can apply through the official website of Delhi government.

Delhi Community nursing assistant vacancy: How to apply

Visit the official website of Delhi govt at delhi.gov.ib

Click on the link for Delhi Fights Corona

Click on link for ' Apply for Paramedical Health Assistant'

Fill the Google form and submit

Eligibility criteria: Candidates applying should have passed class 12th.

Age limit: Candidate should not be below 18 years of age.

Candidates will be selected on first cum first serve basis.

The training will start in batches of 500 from June 28 for two weeks. Candidates will be trained by IP University.

After the training, these health assistants will be called if needed and will be paid according to the number of days they have worked.

