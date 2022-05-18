Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: SSC releases notification for 835 vacancies

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police.

The total number of vacancies is 835, of which 559 are for male and 276 are for female candidates.

Candidates can visit ssc.nic.in and delhipolice.gov.in for more information.

As per the notification, the last date to apply for these posts is June 16 and the computer based exam will be held in September, 2022.

The entrance test will be held in Hindi and English languages.

“The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in ‘Computer Based Examination’ (CBE) Mode on Pan India basis depending on the number of applications from different states and UTs. The Computer Based Examination would be conducted in English and Hindi only,” reads the notification.

Candidates, equal to 20 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). PE and MT will be conducted by Delhi Police.

The age limit for these posts is 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved categories.

For more details on eligibility, selection process, exam syllabus, etc, read the notification given below: