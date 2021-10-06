Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for Legal Consultant posts, details here

Delhi Police has invited applications from candidates to apply for Legal Consultant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Delhi Police on delhipolice.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 14, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organization.

The organisation will recruit Advocates/Lawyers for the purpose of providing legal assistance to the Investigating Officers of Delhi Police. This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must posses a degree of Law from a recognized University and must be a registered legal practitioner. He should have at least 5 years of practice in criminal matters, preferably trial court practices. The candidates should not be more than 65 years of age as on October 1, 2021.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their experience in criminal legal field. The shortlisted candidates will be interview by the Selection Committee constituted for the purpose. The Selection Committee shall recommend a panel of advocates to the Commissioner of Police, for approval. The decision of CP/Delhi shall be final.

Detailed Notification Here

Where to Apply

Desirous candidates may download the Application forms from Delhi Police Website i.e. delhipolice.nic.in and submit applications from 10.00 am to 5.00 p.m in Room No. 623, 6th floor, Tower-II, New PHQ, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi w.e.f. October 6, 2021 till October 14, 2021 (on working days).