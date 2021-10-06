Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for Legal Consultant posts, details here
employment news

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for Legal Consultant posts, details here

Published on Oct 06, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for Legal Consultant posts, details here(File Photo)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi Police has invited applications from candidates to apply for Legal Consultant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Delhi Police on delhipolice.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 14, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organization.

The organisation will recruit Advocates/Lawyers for the purpose of providing legal assistance to the Investigating Officers of Delhi Police. This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

The applicant must posses a degree of Law from a recognized University and must be a registered legal practitioner. He should have at least 5 years of practice in criminal matters, preferably trial court practices. The candidates should not be more than 65 years of age as on October 1, 2021. 

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their experience in criminal legal field. The shortlisted candidates will be interview by the Selection Committee constituted for the purpose. The Selection Committee shall recommend a panel of advocates to the Commissioner of Police, for approval. The decision of CP/Delhi shall be final. 

RELATED STORIES

Detailed Notification Here

Where to Apply 

Desirous candidates may download the Application forms from Delhi Police Website i.e. delhipolice.nic.in and submit applications from 10.00 am to 5.00 p.m in Room No. 623, 6th floor, Tower-II, New PHQ, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi w.e.f. October 6, 2021 till October 14, 2021 (on working days).

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi police recruitment office sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

I-T Deptt Recruitment: 21 vacancies for sportsperson out, apply now

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration begins tomorrow, how to apply here 

IBPS clerk 2021 registration begins tomorrow at ibps.in

South Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4103 posts
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP