Delhi University offers internship and placement opportunities for UG, PG students

Delhi University is offering internship and placement opportunities to students at multiple locations. Students interested in the placement and internship drive can check the list of available opportunities on the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

Delhi University (File Photo)

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The varsity has invited undergraduate and postgraduate students to avail themselves of the internship and placement opportunities.

DU Teachers' Front slams varsity's statement on student protests

Internship Opportunity

The internship opportunities available for DU students are listed below.

Be quotient: The internship duration is 3 to 6 months. The location is Mumbai, and candidates selected for the internship round will receive a stipend of ₹10,000 to 20,000. Students who are pursuing or holding a BA/MA in Psychology ( or a closely related discipline) can apply. The last date to apply is July 25, 2026.

Planet 9X Technologies: This internship will provide a stipend of ₹25000 per month plus incentives. The internship is based in New Delhi, and students enrolled in BBA/B.Com programs at Delhi University can apply. The last date to apply is July 29, 2026.

Internship and Placement Opportunity

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{{^usCountry}} Internzvalley: This is both an internship and a placement drive for the positions of Business Development Intern (Sales and Marketing) and Business Development Associate (BDA). The work location is Bangalore, and it's full office work. The last date to apply is July 29, 2026. Students enrolled in regular programs of the University of Delhi, batches 2023-2027, can apply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internzvalley: This is both an internship and a placement drive for the positions of Business Development Intern (Sales and Marketing) and Business Development Associate (BDA). The work location is Bangalore, and it's full office work. The last date to apply is July 29, 2026. Students enrolled in regular programs of the University of Delhi, batches 2023-2027, can apply. {{/usCountry}}

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The compensation for internship is ₹15000/ month + incentives upto ₹10000. After probation, the CTC is ₹75. LPA.

The complete details regarding the internship and placement drive can be checked by interested students through the official website of Delhi University. the links are also available on website.

Link to apply for internship, placement opportunities

In other news

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On Thursday, July 23, Delhi University asked students and faculty members to refrain from participating in any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. The varsity has warned that such activities could invite legal action and adversely affect students' academic and professional futures.

Delhi University asks students to 'stay away' from Jantar Mantar protests

As per the advisory issued, the university said that demonstrations at Jantar Mantar are strictly regulated in accordance with the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. It cautioned that participation in unlawful gatherings could expose students to legal consequences while also posing serious risks to their personal safety.