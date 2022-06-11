Delhi University recruitment: 148 posts of Assistant Professor on offer

Ramjas College, Delhi University has invited applications for the post Assistant Professors. The last date for receipt of application is within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. The advertisement was published in the employment news on June 11. Interested candidates can submit their application form in the prescribed format at colrec.du.ac.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 148 vacancies of Assistant professor.

Delhi University recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. The application fee is exempted from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Link to apply

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

Go to the official website Delhi University Assistant Professor recruitment page at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register your self and fill the online application form

Submit all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON