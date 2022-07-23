Delhi University recruitment: 17 non teaching vacancies on offer

hThe application process is under way and the last date for receipt of application is August 10 or with in two weeks from the publication of advertisement in employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news on July 23.

Candidates can apply through the official website at pgdavevecollege.in.

Delhi University recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17 vacancies of non teaching position.

Delhi University recruitment application fee: The UR & OBC (NCL) have to pay ₹500 as application fee. PWBD & FEMALE candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of P.G.D.V at pgdavevecollege.in

On the homepage, click on the “Advertisement for recruitment of non-teaching staff on permanent basis – Last date for filling up online application is 10.08.2022”

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

