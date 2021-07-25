Dept of Atomic Energy to recruit Scientific Officers through OCES, DGFS
The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has invited applications from engineering graduates and science postgraduates to apply for recruitment as Scientific Officers (Group-A post of Government of India) through its academic programs OCES-2021 and DGFS-2021.
The application forms are available on the website of BARC. The last date for submission of application forms is August 9.
One-Year Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for the year 2021-2022(OCES-2021)
This course will be given at BARC training schools. "Performance above a specified threshold in course work at the Training School will entitle the candidate to a Post-Graduate Diploma or could earn them credits towards M.Tech./ M.Phil./Ph.D.programs of Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), a Deemed to be University," BARC has notified.
Two-Year DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates for the years 2021-2023 (DGFS-2021)
Under this scheme, Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates who have excelled in the Selection Interviews for the BARC Training Schools’ program and who have independently secured admission for M.Tech./M.Chem. Engg. in select Institutes and specializations are given stipend to pursue the degree while being in employment in DAE.
On successful completion of M.Tech./M.Chem.Engg., they are posted as Scientific Officers in DAE. On joining, they are required to first undertake a four-month Orientation Course for DGFS Fellows(OCDF) at the BARC Training School, Mumbai.