DMER Haryana Recruitment: Apply for 473 posts of senior residents, demonstrators

DMER Haryana has invited applications for various posts of senior residents/Demonstrators on tenure basis in various specialties. The last date for the submission of online application form is 5 pm on August 12 .

The application form in the prescribed format must reach the o/o Deputy Registrar, Rectt. &Estt. Branch, Pt. B.D. Sharma UHS, Rohtak.

DMER Haryana recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 473 vacancies out of which 382 vacancies are of Senior Resident and 91 vacancies are of the demonstrator.

DMER Haryana recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates have to submit a Demand Draft in favour of the Controller of Finance, Pt. B.D.Sharma, University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.

The application fee is ₹1000 for General Category and ₹250 for Reserved Categories (for Haryana Domicile only). 50% concession in the above fees is granted to the women candidates (both general and reserved category) as per Govt. Instructions. PH & ESM candidates are exempted from the application fee.

DMER Haryana recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates should be MBBS from Institution/University recognized by the NMC.

Candidates should be MD/MS/DNB in the field. If MD/MS applicants are not available, candidates with a diploma in the specialty or three years of training as a PG student in the field shall be considered for appointment.

Candidates must have a valid registration certificate issued by the National Medical Council or the Haryana State Medical Council.

DMER Haryana recruitment 2021: Age limit

The minimum age of the candidate shall be 22 years and not more than 40 years up to the closing date of demand of applications.

Check detailed notification below:

