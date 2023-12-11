DPSDAE recruitment 2023: Apply for 62 JPA& JSK posts at dpsdae.formflix.in, here's direct link to apply

The Department of Purchase and Stores, Department of Atomic Energy, Govt of India has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Junior Purchasing Assistant (JPA) and Junior Storekeeper (JSK). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dpsdae.formflix.in. The application process commenced on December 10 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 31.

DPSDAE recruitment 2023: Apply for 62 JPA& JSK posts at dpsdae.formflix.in

The tentative Schedule of Level I (OMR-based) & Level 2 (Descriptive) examinations is the third week of January 2024.

DPSDAE recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 62 vacancies of Junior Purchase Assistant and Junior Storekeeper. Out of the 62 vacancies, 17 vacancies are for JPA and 45 vacancies are for JSK.

DPSDAE recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 27 years.

DPSDAE recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should be graduates in Science or commerce with 60% marks or candidates should possess a diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering/ Electronics / Computer Science with 60% marks from Government recognized universities.

DPSDAE recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹200. SC/ ST, Women candidates, Ex-Servicemen and PWD candidates are exempted from the application fee.

DPSDAE recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dpsdae.formflix.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

