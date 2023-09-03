DRDO announces JRF vacancies, check eligibility, application process

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2023: Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from candidates of various disciplines for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions.

DRDO announces JRF vacancies

Eligible candidates can apply for these posts offline. The application form can be downloaded from the official website of DRDO.

Here are details of the vacancies:

Computer Science/Computer Engineering/IT (5 vacancies)

Qualification:

BE/BTech in first division with NET/GATE in Computer Science/Engineering or Information Technology from a recognised university or

ME/MTech in first division in both graduate and postgraduate level in Computer Science/Engineering or

MS in first division in Computer Science.

Desirable qualifications:

(i) Knowledge of RS, GIS, JAVA, Python, C/C++, MATLABOracle

(ii) Experience in any of the areas: AI/ML/Deep Learning / Big data Analytics / Data Science.

(iii) Knowledge of numerical modeling/simulation and coding

Physics/Geophysics (2 vacancies)

Qualification: MS in Physics in first division with NET in Physics/Geophysics.

Desirable: Knowledge of numerical modelling/simulation and coding.

Computer Fluid Dynamics/Thermal Engineering (1 vacancy)

Qualification: ME/MTech in first division in both graduate and postgraduate level in Computer Fluid Dynamics/Thermal Engineering.

Desirable:

Programming in C/C++ or other languages.

Knowledge of numerical methods.

Knowledge of CFD softwares.

Mechanical Engineering (1 vacancy)

BE/BTech in first division with NET/GATE in Mechanical Engineering or

ME/MTech in first division (both at graduate and post graduate level) in Mechanical Engineering

Desirable Qualification:

(i) Knowledge of mechanical engineering design/mechatronics(

ii) Knowledge of mechanical engineering software like SOLID WORKS, ANSYS. Good programming skill in VB.net/MATLAB.

(iii) Knowledge of modeling and simulation of system (3D ModelingANSYS)

(iv) Scientific publication in relevant desired field, if any.

Geo-informatics/Geomatics (3 vacancies)

Essential qualification:

BE/BTech in first division with NET/GATE in Geo-informatics/Geomatics or equivalent from a recognized university or

ME/MTech in first division (both at graduate and post graduate level) in the field of Remote Sensing/Geo-informatics/ Geomatics/Geospatial Technology/Spatial Information Technology or

MS in first division with NET in Remote Sensing/Geo-informatics.

Desirable:

(i) Knowledge and handling of SAR (Polarimetry, Hybrid Polarimetry and InSAR) data processing.

(ii) Exposure to various Image Processing and Remote Sensing & GIS softwares : ERADS, ArcGIS, SNAP Tool, QGIS etc and computer programming, AI /based analysis and modeling.

(iii) Knowledge about geospatial modeling techniques and experience of field work in snow & glacier areas.

Interviews for these posts will be taken on September 12 and 13.

