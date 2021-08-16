DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: 4619 vacancies for teachers on offer, check details

Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has invited applications for posts of Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher in Govt. Secondary Schools of Odisha on Contract basis. The application process will begin on August 23 from 11 am onwards and the last date to apply is September 14, 6 pm.

The examination will be tentatively held in the first week of October.

DSE recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4,619 vacancies out of which 2,055 vacancies are for Hindi Teacher, 1,304 for Sanskrit Teachers, and 1260 for Physical Education Teachers.

DSE Recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidate should be between the age of 21years and 32 years as of January 1, 2021.

DSE recruitment 2021 application fee: All candidates must pay a processing fee of ₹600. In the case of SC, ST, and PWD candidates. The application processing fee is ₹400. The payment will be done on the online application page via the online payment channel.

DSE recruitment 2021 selection process: The selection will be made on the basis of the result of the computer based competitive examination.

DSE recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates must apply online at https://dseodisha.in/ by clicking on the appropriate link.